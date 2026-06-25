Businessman Vaishak, 45, an automobile and garage entrepreneur from Karnataka, was found dead at a Bengaluru flat belonging to his friend, Sandalwood actress Krishi Thapanda. RR Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Businessman Vaishak, 45, an automobile and garage entrepreneur from Karnataka, was found dead at a Bengaluru apartment belonging to his close friend, Sandalwood actress Krishi Thapanda. Police are investigating the case.

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Vaishak was reportedly found inside the actress’s flat at Elegants Apartment in RR Nagar. Krishi Thapanda was reportedly not at home when the incident occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.

Businessman With Automobile And Garage Ventures

Vaishak was involved in the automobile and garage business in Karnataka. He reportedly had interests in vehicle-related ventures and garages.

Police are examining his personal and professional background as part of the investigation.

Tragedy At Actress’s Apartment

According to preliminary information, Vaishak had visited Krishi Thapanda’s apartment on Tuesday night. He was reportedly alone in the flat when the incident took place.

After receiving information about the incident, RR Nagar police rushed to the apartment, inspected the spot and collected evidence. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem Examination

Vaishak's body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are awaiting the medical report to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are also examining whether personal, financial or other issues may have led to the incident.

Earlier Case Against Vaishakh

Vaishak was reportedly involved in a criminal case in the past. He had earlier been arrested in connection with allegations of threatening businessman Arvind Reddy. A case regarding the alleged threat was registered at the HAL police station.

Police are now examining his background and recent activities as part of the investigation.

Police Likely To Question Actress And Family

The incident has raised several questions, particularly as the death occurred inside the actress’s apartment. Police are likely to question Krishi Thapanda, Vaishak’s family members and others associated with him to establish the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.