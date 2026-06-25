Businessman Vaishak has died by suicide in actress Krishi Thapanda's RR Nagar flat. He was reportedly very depressed due to family problems and a Rs 7 crore extortion case. He even called the actress just before taking the extreme step. Police are now investigating the matter.

A shocking incident has come to light from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in the city. A 45-year-old businessman named Vaishak was found dead in his friend, Sandalwood actress Krishi Thapanda's, apartment. The case, which unfolded at the 'Elegant Apartment' near Bangarappa Gudde, is now taking several dramatic turns and has sent shockwaves through the film industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why was Vaishak at the actress's flat?

Vaishak, who ran a car automobile and garage business, was a close friend of Krishi Thapanda. He has a 14-year-old son, but his family life was reportedly troubled for some time. He was also arrested earlier for allegedly threatening another businessman, AVR Reddy. Because of this, Vaishak and his wife used to have constant fights. Upset with these issues, Vaishak would often stay at Krishi's flat. He even had a spare key to the apartment, while Krishi had the other one. Yesterday, too, he had a fight with his wife and came to Krishi's house.

The final phone call to the actress

When the incident happened, Krishi Thapanda was not at home. For the last three days, she has been staying at 'Kshemavana' in Bengaluru for some mental health treatment. Last night, around 8:30 PM, a deeply depressed Vaishak called Krishi and told her, "I am going to commit suicide."

Related Articles Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

A panicked Krishi immediately called the police and also informed Vaishak's family. Based on her information, the police rushed to the RR Nagar residence. But by the time they arrived, Vaishak had already hanged himself from a fan. The police did not find any death note or video in the room.

What is this ₹7 crore threat case?

It is believed that a serious criminal case from the past could be a major reason behind Vaishak's death. In February 2026, businessman Aravind Reddy received an anonymous letter. The letter contained a life threat, demanding a whopping ₹7 crore. The investigation revealed that actress Krishi Thapanda and her friend Vaishak were allegedly behind it. The HAL police had arrested Vaishak for threatening the businessman for money. He was recently out on bail, and both he and Krishi had managed to get a stay order from the court in this case.

Vaishak was suffering from severe depression

Sources say that ever since he went to jail, Vaishak had been suffering from severe depression. The court case, police involvement, and daily fights with his wife had taken a huge toll on his mental health. He was also undergoing treatment for depression. For now, his body has been sent to Victoria Hospital. The RR Nagar police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. It is likely that the police will also question actress Krishi Thapanda, who is currently at the resort.

Meanwhile, Vaishak's father has filed a written complaint regarding his son's death. Following the complaint, the police will proceed with the post-mortem examination.