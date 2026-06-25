A Bengaluru lawyer, Joshiba Dev, explained in a viral video why she chose not to file a lawsuit against a friend who owes her Rs 5 lakh. She cited the lengthy and uncertain legal process for money recovery as the primary reason, concluding that the effort was not worth the amount.

A lawyer from Bengaluru has explained why she decided not to file a lawsuit against a friend who still owes her Rs 5 lakh. She said that despite having every right to file a lawsuit, she abandoned the notion due to the drawn-out procedure and the uncertainty of receiving the money back.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attorney Joshiba Dev said in an Instagram video that she had considered bringing a lawsuit but ultimately determined it would not be worth the time and effort. Rather, she used the incident as an opportunity to learn about personal boundaries and lending money. According to Joshiba, the problem started when her buddy informed her unequivocally that he would not pay back the Rs 5 lakh he owed and even invited her to appear in court if she so desired. "A friend who owes me five lakh rupees told me directly, 'Go file a case, go to the court, I won't give your money back,'" she added.

She continued by saying that although she recognised that her buddy could be experiencing financial difficulties, she had her own needs and was requesting money that was rightfully hers. “I understand that probably he said this because he is in a really tough situation but listen, I am in a tough situation too and I am asking for my own money," she said.

The attorney claimed that after that, she began to consider whether or not to file a lawsuit. However, she was aware of how long these cases often took because she was familiar with the judicial system.

According to her, a lawsuit might easily go on for two or three years, and even if she won, there was no assurance that she would receive her money back if the other party was still short on cash. Joshiba also explained that winning a case does not always mean getting the money back. She said the biggest challenge is proving that the other person actually has assets or income that can be recovered.

“Nobody can push a person over the brink to pay you your money back," she said. She added that collecting proof about someone’s finances, such as property or travel habits, would also fall on her as the person filing the case.

Watch Viral Video

After giving it some thought, she concluded that, considering the drawn-out procedure and unknown result, filing a lawsuit was not worth Rs 5 lakh. "Only much larger amounts would justify such a fight," she remarked.

Joshiba claimed that the event altered her future approach to handling financial issues with friends. According to her, she will only lend money that she is willing to lose.

Ending her post, she said she was not sure about karma but preferred to move on from the situation: “Not sure if Karma works or not. But I’ll leave it at that."