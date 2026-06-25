A 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka died at Baga Beach in Goa after being swept from the rocks by powerful waves. Following a search and rescue operation, his body was recovered. The incident, a video of which went viral, has prompted authorities to reissue warnings about the dangers of rocky coastlines during choppy sea conditions.

A 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka died after being swept away by powerful waves while sitting on rocks at Baga Beach in north Goa, officials said. The victim was identified as Sahas Ashpak Masali, a resident of Karnataka's Bijapur district. Preliminary reports state that Masali was sitting on rocks near the coast when he was carried into the ocean by a sequence of powerful waves caused by choppy seas. He was swept away by the strong currents despite urgent attempts to locate him. Shortly after the tragedy, authorities started a search and rescue effort. Rescue crews found his body on the coast after searching for many hours.

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Since then, a video supposedly showing the event has gone viral on social media, highlighting the risks associated with going onto rocky areas during choppy water conditions. The video seems to show a man who has been overtaken by the waves battling in the choppy seas close to the cliffs.

Onlookers on the coast could be heard reacting in horror as the disaster unfolded, and a quick rescue was challenging due to the sea's rapid churning and low visibility. The Calangute Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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In the wake of the tragedy, authorities once more advised visitors to avoid the rocks along the shore and to remain out of the water during high tide or inclement weather. They cautioned that strong waves can come at any time, making rocky coastline regions especially risky.

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Goa has reported 71 drowning fatalities between January and June 2026, a number that already surpasses the 68 deaths recorded in the first five months of 2025. Most victims have been young people, with incidents occurring at beaches, rivers, lakes and waterfalls. Authorities say risky behaviour, alcohol use, and ignoring safety flags are major contributors.