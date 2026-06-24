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Liquor Mafia Busted: Goa Liquor Worth Crores Hidden Inside Fertiliser Truck In Vijayapura
Vijayapura police seized Goa liquor worth ₹1.31 crore hidden beneath fertiliser bags in a truck. The total value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at ₹1.65 crore, while four accused have been arrested in the interstate smuggling case.
Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted In Vijayapura
A well-planned liquor smuggling operation from Goa to Maharashtra has been exposed by the Vijayapura Police.
The accused allegedly concealed liquor worth ₹1.65 crore beneath bags of vermicompost in a truck. They reportedly used multiple drivers and separate GPS locations to evade police surveillance across three districts in Karnataka.
The truck and the liquor consignment have been seized, and further investigation is under way.
Truck Carrying Vermicompost Used To Conceal Liquor Consignment
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck loaded with suspected liquor near the Kolhara toll in Vijayapura district. At first, the drivers attempted to mislead the officers by claiming that the vehicle was carrying only worm manure and urged them to let it pass.
However, when the police grew suspicious and began removing the bags of manure, they were shocked to discover boxes of Goan liquor hidden beneath. The contraband, worth several crores, had been carefully arranged inside the truck to avoid detection.
The vehicle was seized on the spot, and further investigation is under way.
Dozens Of Drivers And GPS Locations Used To Evade Police
The accused allegedly used a carefully planned GPS-based strategy to avoid police checks while transporting the liquor consignment from Goa to Maharashtra. The operation involved multiple drivers, with each driver assigned to travel only up to a specific GPS location. This ensured that no single driver was aware of the entire route.
Once a driver reached the assigned location, another driver would take over the vehicle. The arrangement was reportedly designed to prevent the route from being revealed if any driver was questioned by the police.
Using this method, the truck allegedly crossed several checkpoints after entering Karnataka and evaded police surveillance in Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkot districts before being intercepted in Vijayapura.
Vijayapura Police Stop Liquor Smuggling Racket
The smuggling operation came to an end soon after the truck entered Vijayapura district. Acting on a tip-off, Vijayapura police intercepted the vehicle and exposed the interstate liquor smuggling network.
Police seized Goa liquor worth ₹1.31 crore from the truck. The total value of the seized property, including the vehicle, is estimated at ₹1.65 crore.
Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Srinivas from Gadag, Hussain Saba Mulla from Vijayapura, and Basavaraj Bhajantri and Siddarama Dale from Solapur, Maharashtra. Further investigation is under way.
Who Is the Kingpin Behind the Goa Liquor Racket?
The Vijayapura police have busted an alleged high-tech liquor smuggling network that had reportedly evaded checks by the Excise Department and police across three districts. The seizure has raised questions about the people behind the operation and the possible involvement of a larger interstate network.
Police are now investigating who masterminded the racket and whether more people were involved in transporting the liquor from Goa to Maharashtra. Further investigation is under way.
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