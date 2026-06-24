Bengaluru police arrested the main suspect in the K.R. Puram triple murder case at a railway station in Puducherry. Police said she allegedly cited family conflict as the motive. Teams are searching for her boyfriend, who is suspected of helping after the crime.

Bengaluru police have arrested Shwetha, the main accused in the KR Puram triple murder case. A special team from the Whitefield division apprehended her at a railway station in Puducherry, where she was allegedly hiding after the incident.

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Police said Shwetha is expected to be brought to Bengaluru between 4 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, teams have intensified their search for her boyfriend, Kenneth, who is alleged to have assisted her after the crime.

Shwetha Allegedly Cites Family Conflict As Motive

During questioning, Shwetha allegedly told police that she killed her mother, Lakshmi, following prolonged family disputes. She reportedly claimed that her mother controlled her life and frequently criticised her.

According to police sources, Shwetha alleged that the conflict left her distressed and resentful. Investigators are verifying her statements and examining whether other factors may have contributed to the crime.

Kenneth Allegedly Helped After The Killing

Shwetha reportedly told police that Kenneth was in another room with the door locked and was wearing headphones when the alleged murder took place. She claimed that he came out only after her mother had been killed.

Police said Shwetha alleged that Kenneth later helped move the body into the toilet and clean bloodstains from the flat. Investigators are examining forensic evidence and other material to verify this account.

Father’s Dying Declaration Raises Fresh Questions

The case took a significant turn after Shwetha’s father, Somasundaram, reportedly gave a dying declaration to police before his death. In the statement, he allegedly said that he and his younger daughter, Supriya, went to Shwetha’s flat after Lakshmi stopped answering their calls.

Somasundaram reportedly stated that they saw Shwetha and Kenneth cleaning bloodstains from the floor. He alleged that Shwetha restrained Supriya while Kenneth attacked him with a knife when he tried to intervene.

According to the statement, Somasundaram managed to escape from the flat and sought help from people downstairs before being taken to hospital. Police are treating the declaration as a key piece of evidence in the case.

Younger Daughter Was Also Allegedly Attacked

Police suspect that after Somasundaram escaped, the accused attacked Supriya, who remained inside the flat. She was found dead with multiple stab injuries.

Investigators believe the accused may have fled through the terrace and entered an adjoining building before leaving the area. The sequence of events is being reconstructed using CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements.

Diary Seized During Crime Scene Search

During a search of the flat, police reportedly recovered a diary believed to have been written by Shwetha. The diary contained short English entries referring to sadness, loneliness, depression and feeling superior.

Police have seized the diary and other evidence from the house for forensic examination. Officials are examining whether the entries provide any insight into the alleged motive or the events leading up to the crime.

Six Teams Search For Kenneth

Police said Shwetha and Kenneth allegedly travelled together for a short distance after the incident before separating to avoid detection. Six special teams from the Whitefield division are searching for Kenneth.

Investigators said further details are expected to emerge after Kenneth is traced and questioned. The investigation is continuing.