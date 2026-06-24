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Bengaluru School Mystery: Students Report Strange Voice On Sixth Floor, Later Find No One There
Students at a Bengaluru school reported a strange incident on the sixth floor, where they allegedly heard a mother’s voice. The episode has fuelled rumours of haunted stories linked to the school, though no evidence has been found.
Rumours Of a Haunted Sixth Floor
A strange rumour surrounded the school where Nitin studied. Students believed that the sixth floor of the building was haunted.
Years earlier, reports had circulated that a Class 9 student had died there under suspicious circumstances. The incident became a source of fear and speculation among the students.
Old Farewell Note Reveals a Dark Secret
One day, Nitin and his friends went to the sixth floor to submit their answer sheets. There, they found a farewell note dated 2012.
The note contained disturbing details about the death of a student named Geeta. It stated that she had been injured and gone to the washroom shortly before the school closed. According to the note, she was found dead the following day.
Strange Incident in the Washroom
After reading the note, three students went to the washroom out of curiosity. Once inside, they began to feel uneasy. One of them stood in front of the mirror and started playing the popular ‘Bloody Mary’ game.
Moments later, a loud noise was heard from the toilet area. Soon afterwards, the washroom door locked and the lights went out completely.
Trapped inside, the three students began screaming in fear. They then heard Nitin’s mother calling from outside, and the door was opened. Frightened by the incident, the students ran downstairs.
The Mystery of Who Opened the Door
After coming downstairs, Nitin found his mother and asked whether she had opened the washroom door on the sixth floor. However, she said that she had been in the staff room for the past hour and had not gone to the sixth floor.
The revelation left the students with an unanswered question: who opened the door? What happened that day, and who helped them escape? Whether it was a supernatural force or merely a coincidence remains a mystery.
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