After reading the note, three students went to the washroom out of curiosity. Once inside, they began to feel uneasy. One of them stood in front of the mirror and started playing the popular ‘Bloody Mary’ game.

Moments later, a loud noise was heard from the toilet area. Soon afterwards, the washroom door locked and the lights went out completely.

Trapped inside, the three students began screaming in fear. They then heard Nitin’s mother calling from outside, and the door was opened. Frightened by the incident, the students ran downstairs.