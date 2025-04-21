An eight-year-old boy from Shivamogga, Karnataka, died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), marking the state's second fatality this year. His sister recovered. Authorities urge precautions as cases continue to rise.

Shivamogga: In a tragic incident highlighting the growing concern over Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), an eight-year-old boy from Dattarajpur village in Tirthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district, has succumbed to the viral infection. The child, identified as Rachit, passed away on Thursday night after battling the disease for over two weeks.

Rachit and his sister, Ramya, were diagnosed with KFD nearly 15 days ago. Initially they were treated at J C Hospital in Tirthahalli; both children were later transferred to KMC Hospital in Manipal on April 6 for advanced care. They showed signs of high temperature, sickness and weakness. They received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) programme. While Ramya responded well and has fully recovered, Rachit's condition continued to worsen despite the medical care.

This marks the second KFD-related death reported in the state this year. The first occurred on March 15, claiming the life of a 69-year-old woman from another part of Karnataka. The district administration has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rachit’s death to assess treatment protocols and disease containment measures.

KFD, commonly known as "monkey fever", is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic illness endemic to the Western Ghats region. Transmitted through bites from infected ticks found primarily in forested areas, the disease has seen a spike in cases this year. As of April 2025, Karnataka has reported over 150 confirmed cases, with Chikkamagaluru district recording the highest number.

Health authorities are ramping up awareness campaigns, urging residents in forest-adjacent regions to avoid exposure to ticks and take preventive measures. A new vaccine is currently in development and is expected to be rolled out in 2026 to strengthen protection against the disease.