A stunning aerial video of Bengaluru captures the city’s magical winter charm, with soft morning mist, gentle sunlight, and calm skies. Netizens praise the serene scenes, comparing the city to Ooty and remembering Bengaluru’s quieter, cooler days.

Bengaluru’s winter magic has captured the imagination of netizens after a breathtaking aerial video showcased the city draped in soft mist, gentle sunlight, and calm morning skies. The footage highlights an unusual, serene side of the city, far removed from its typical hustle and bustle. From glistening roads to quiet neighbourhoods, Bengaluru appears almost untouched as winter casts a tranquil spell over the landscape, giving locals a glimpse of a city reminiscent of hill stations like Ooty and Coorg.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aerial View Captures Winter Glow

Filmed from above, the video drifts gracefully over parts of the city including Hulimavu, Jaya Nagar, NICE Road, Silk Board, Banashankari, Madiwala, and JP Nagar. The soft winter light and lingering mist create a dreamlike atmosphere, revealing Bengaluru’s calm and picturesque charm.

The video, shared on Instagram by Kartik Surya, was captioned:

"Natural air conditioning be like! When winter hits Bengaluru, the mist rolls across the city like a gentle tide, the cold morning light glows softly through the haze, making the city feel serene and untouchable. Bengaluru weather is unbeatable."

Bengaluru Records Coldest Day of the Year

Bengaluru experienced its coldest day of the year on Saturday, 29 November, with daytime temperatures dropping to just 21.6°C, which is 5.8°C below normal. Although the day remained dry with no rainfall, the overcast sky and chilly morning conditions added to the city’s winter aura, providing the perfect backdrop for the stunning aerial footage.

How did the Social Media React?

he video has garnered widespread praise on social media, with users appreciating Bengaluru’s serene winter charm:

One user commented: “Our Old Bengaluru is back”

Another user commented: “Bengaluru slowly turning into like Ooty, Coorg”

A third user commented: “To consider that this was Bengaluru’s weather throughout the year decades back!!!”

A fourth user jokingly said: “All the companies must declare WFH till December”

Many viewers noted that the soft sunlight, cool breeze, and morning mist made the city look at its best, reviving fond memories of Bengaluru’s quieter, cooler days.