An elderly woman was assaulted by her daughter at the Moodushedde Gram Panchayat in Mangaluru, with the incident captured on video and shared widely on Reddit. Despite public outrage, no police complaint has been filed so far.

In a shocking incident in Shivanagar, Moodushedde, a suburb of Mangaluru, a woman reportedly thrashed her elderly mother with footwear in public during a domestic dispute. The assault, captured on video and widely circulated on social media platforms including Reddit, has left residents stunned. Surprisingly, despite the viral footage and the seriousness of the incident, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Background of the Mother and Daughter Dispute

The victim, Nirmala, originally from Vijayapura, has been living in Shivanagar for the past six years. She is said to be facing mental health issues, which have contributed to frequent clashes with her daughter, Nethravathi. Their strained relationship had intensified to the point where Nirmala publicly disowned her daughter.

Incident at Moodushedde Gram Panchayat

The confrontation escalated on Wednesday when Nirmala visited the Moodushedde Gram Panchayat seeking to remove her daughter's name from the family records. When the panchayat staff informed her that they were unable to process such a request, Nethravathi arrived at the office and allegedly pushed her mother outside. In the ensuing altercation, she physically assaulted Nirmala in full view of several witnesses.

Threats and Abuse Towards Bystanders

Eyewitnesses stated that Nethravathi not only attacked her mother but also verbally abused the panchayat staff and threatened them with severe consequences if they attempted to intervene. She allegedly went to the extent of threatening to file false legal cases, including false rape allegations, against any man who approached her.

Lack of Police Complaint

Although the incident occurred three days ago and has been widely discussed on social media, police officials have confirmed that they have not received any formal complaint. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Reddy said that without a complaint, the police are unable to initiate legal action.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online about domestic violence, the handling of mental health issues within families, and the need for bystander intervention during such situations.