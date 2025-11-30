Five migrant labourers from North and Northeast India were killed after a speeding tempo lost control and overturned in Karnataka’s Udupi-Kapu region. Several others were critically injured and are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

Udupi: In a tragic incident in Karnataka, five migrant labourers lost their lives and several others were seriously injured after a speeding tempo overturned on the national highway within Kapu taluk of Udupi district. The victims, who were travelling to transport decoration materials for a wedding event, were thrown onto the road due to the impact, resulting in a devastating scene. All the deceased were migrant workers from North India.

Tempo Overturns On National Highway

The tempo was travelling from Udupi towards Kapu when the driver reportedly lost control due to excessive speed. The vehicle veered off course, jumped the road divider and crashed onto the service road. The force of the accident caused the labourers inside the tempo to be flung out, leading to multiple casualties.

Five Dead On The Spot

A total of twelve labourers were travelling in the vehicle. Two died on the spot immediately after the accident. As the injured were shifted to hospitals, three more succumbed to their injuries during treatment, raising the death toll to five. All the deceased are reported to be migrant labourers from states including West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

Injured Labourers Undergoing Treatment

Several injured labourers were rushed to nearby private hospitals with the help of locals and police personnel. Those receiving treatment include:

Ganesh Bahadur Rai (36) from Assam

Prabhas Rai (26) from West Bengal

Gopal Bhowmik (16) from West Bengal

Ranjith Ameen (33) from Kapu Majur

Doctors have confirmed that many remain in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Details Of The Deceased

Kamal, West Bengal

Samaresh, West Bengal

Pappu Ravi Das, Assam

Harish, Assam

Gapunath, Tripura

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the local police station. Preliminary investigation indicates that overspeeding by the tempo driver was the primary cause of the accident. Police are continuing their inquiry to determine further details surrounding the tragedy.