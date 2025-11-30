A lorry driver in Bengaluru set his employer’s vehicle on fire near the Somanahalli Toll after reportedly not receiving his salary for two to three months. Locals alerted firefighters the driver was caught by the public before being handed to police.

In a shocking incident that created panic among locals, a lorry driver allegedly set his employer’s vehicle on fire after not receiving his salary for nearly two to three months. The dramatic episode unfolded near the Somanahalli Toll on the Bengaluru–Kanakapura main road on Sunday afternoon. The sudden blaze drew the attention of commuters and residents in the area, prompting an immediate call to the fire brigade.

Outrage Over Unpaid Salary

The driver, identified as Bhima Raju, had been operating the lorry owned by a resident of Hebbal, Bengaluru. According to sources, the owner had reportedly withheld Bhima Raju’s salary for the past few months despite repeated reminders. Frustrated and angered by the employer’s continued neglect, Bhima Raju allegedly stopped the lorry near the Somanahalli Toll and set it on fire.

The vehicle soon became engulfed in flames, causing fear and confusion among passers-by. Concerned locals promptly alerted the fire department.

Fire Brigade Extinguishes Blaze

Fire personnel arrived quickly and initiated efforts to extinguish the burning lorry. Despite their timely intervention, significant portions of the vehicle were already damaged by the time the flames were brought under control.

Driver Nabbed by Public and Handed to Police

As soon as the fire broke out, Bhima Raju reportedly attempted to flee. However, locals intercepted him, questioned him on the spot, and handed him over to the Kaggalipura police.

Police officers conducted an on-site inspection and subsequently registered a case against the driver based on a complaint filed by the lorry owner.

Locals Express Shock

Local residents condemned the incident, calling it an extreme reaction stemming from a financial dispute.

“It is tragic that he resorted to such a drastic act out of anger. If other people’s property had been damaged, who would have taken responsibility?” questioned an upset resident.