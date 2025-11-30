Tomato prices in Karnataka have surged to ₹80 per kg due to low supply, with rates expected to cross ₹100 soon. Consumers face rising costs while farmers benefit from higher market prices.

Tomato prices in Karnataka are once again on the rise, echoing last year’s spike when rates touched the ₹100 mark and strained household budgets. Over the past 8–10 days, prices have steadily climbed, with good-quality tomatoes now selling for around ₹80 per kg at HOPCOMS outlets and other local markets. If this trend continues, consumers fear that tomatoes may cross the century mark once again, adding further pressure to their monthly expenses.

Not the Tomato Season

This period does not fall within the usual tomato-harvest season, resulting in a natural dip in crop yield. With lower production, the volume of tomatoes reaching both wholesale and retail markets has sharply decreased. While this situation is proving beneficial for farmers, it is causing significant concern among consumers who are compelled to pay higher prices for everyday essentials.

Sharp Decline in Supply

Just two weeks ago, tomato prices were hovering between ₹15 and ₹20 per kg. However, a sudden drop in arrivals at major APMC markets in Kolar and Chikkaballapur has pushed prices up to anywhere between ₹50 and ₹90. Traders report that the reduced supply is likely to continue for some time, which may keep prices elevated until the next harvest cycle helps stabilise the market.