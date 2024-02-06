Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka reports two deaths from Monkey fever: What are its symptoms?

    Monkey Fever, or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), is causing concern in Karnataka, with two deaths and numerous cases reported. Spread by monkeys, symptoms include fever, headache, and bleeding. Authorities are urging precautions, vaccination, and vigilance to prevent further spread and casualties, especially among forest-dwelling communities.

    Karnataka reports two deaths from Monkey fever: What are its symptoms? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Karnataka is grappling with a concerning outbreak of Monkey Fever, also known as Kasanur Forest Disease (KFD), claiming two lives and affecting numerous individuals. Urgent action is imperative to curb the spread of this viral hemorrhagic disease, which primarily affects those living in proximity to forested areas.

    Monkey Fever, scientifically termed Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), has emerged as a significant health threat in Karnataka, with recent reports indicating two fatalities in the state. The disease, caused by the KFD virus and commonly spread by monkeys, presents with symptoms ranging from fever, headache, and vomiting to severe muscle pain, bleeding issues, and even hemorrhagic manifestations. The outbreak has prompted authorities to issue directives urging precautionary measures, particularly among hill-dwelling communities vulnerable to the disease's transmission.

    Two positive cases of Monkey Fever reported in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

    Initially identified in 1957 in the Kyasanur forest of Shimoga district, Monkey Fever has since spread beyond Karnataka's Western Ghats to neighbouring states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The recent surge in cases, including 49 reported instances in Karnataka alone, underscores the pressing need for robust preventive measures and heightened awareness campaigns.

    Symptoms:

    Symptoms of Monkey Fever typically manifest abruptly, with patients experiencing fever, chills, abdominal pain, and fatigue, progressing to more severe complications if left untreated. The disease poses a significant risk to human and primate populations alike, necessitating prompt medical intervention and vigilance.

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more

    Preventing the spread of Monkey Fever hinges on controlling parasites in wildlife, particularly monkeys, and administering the vaccine, which entails two doses over a month. Individuals residing near forested regions are advised to exercise caution, minimize animal contact, and maintain stringent hygiene practices to mitigate the risk of infection.

    As authorities strive to contain the outbreak and safeguard public health, concerted efforts in surveillance, vaccination drives, and community education are paramount. Heightened vigilance coupled with proactive measures is crucial in curbing the spread of Monkey Fever and averting further casualties in affected regions.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kumara Parvatha trek: Karnataka government aims to curb overcrowding by initiating online registration vkp

    Kumara Parvatha trek: Karnataka govt aims to curb overcrowding by initiating online registration

    22-year-old Bengaluru woman alleges blackmail and harassment from agents for accidentally downloading loan app vkp

    22-year-old Bengaluru woman alleges blackmail and harassment from agents for accidentally downloading loan app

    Bengaluru: BMRCL mulls opening of two more new routes of Namma Metro by year-end vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL mulls opening of two more new routes of Namma Metro by year-end

    Karnataka: Husband murdered by Wife and lover over affair, arrested at Hubli vkp

    Karnataka: Husband murdered by Wife and lover over affair, arrested at Hubli

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Darren Bravo: Top 10 moments of the West Indian cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Darren Bravo: Top 10 moments of the West Indian cricket

    football Kylian Mbappe's Paris Olympics 2024 ambitions pose challenge for Real Madrid negotiations: Report snt

    Kylian Mbappe's Paris Olympics 2024 ambitions pose challenge for Real Madrid negotiations: Report

    Valentines Week 2024 All you need to know about 7 days of LOVE ATG

    Valentine's Week 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of LOVE

    Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; impact felt kilometers away (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; impact felt kilometers away (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon