Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, addressing a Mysore seminar, claimed that the Delhi High Command cleared Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing in the MUDA scandal. He denounced the accusations as baseless and reaffirmed their party’s commitment to fighting these claims.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    In a recent seminar in Mysore, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Legislative Council member and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, made a powerful statement regarding the alleged MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) scandal. According to Dr Yathindra, the Delhi High Command has cleared his father of any wrongdoing.

    Dr Yathindra addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the accusations against CM Siddaramaiah were baseless and part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of a government elected by the people. He firmly stated, "We will not be swayed by attempts to discredit our government with false allegations. Our party is committed to fighting these accusations."

    Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

    The Legislative Council member revealed that the Delhi High Command has given a clean chit to his father, affirming that there is no wrongdoing on his part. "We have the full support of the party leadership and workers," Dr. Yathindra added. "We are prepared to stand before the public and defend our position."

    He also acknowledged the challenges his father faces, noting that despite the lack of any misconduct, CM Siddaramaiah is confronting these accusations head-on. Dr. Yathindra expressed gratitude to the activists who have been working to expose what he called the BJP's schemes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan photo beside deity in Vijayanagar Basaveshwar temple outrage erupts vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage erupts as another priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan's photo in Vijayanagar temple

    Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

    Karnataka Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact vkp

    Karnataka: Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact

    Karnataka High Court advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH

    From North to South: 7 famous temples in India for a once-in-a-lifetime visit gcw

    From North to South: 7 famous temples for a once-in-a-lifetime visit

    Football Alvaro Morata net worth: Spanish footballer's income and earnings scr

    Alvaro Morata net worth: Spanish footballer's income and earnings

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh dmn

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read ATG

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon