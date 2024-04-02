Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP lodges complaint with EC against Karnataka CM’s son for referring HM Amit Shah as ‘Goonda’

    The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Central Election Commission against Dr Yathindra, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for labelling Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a 'goonda' and 'rowdy'. Siddaramaiah defended his son's remarks, stating that they were based on language used in a CBI report concerning Shah's comments about a certain individual.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a stand against Dr Yathindra, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his remarks labelling Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a 'goonda' and 'rowdy'. The complaint has been filed with the Central Election Commission, citing Yathindra's comments as unacceptable.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, has come forward to defend his son's statement. He asserted that there was nothing inherently incorrect in Yathindra's remarks. According to Siddaramaiah, his son merely echoed statements made in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report. He emphasized that Yathindra was merely citing the language used in the official document.

    The controversy stems from a recent address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which he referred to a certain individual as a 'goonda' with murder cases against them. This statement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, leading to further tensions between the political factions.

    In clarification of his remarks, Yathindra stated that he merely echoed what was documented in the CBI report submitted to the court. He emphasized that he did not use the term 'goonda' independently but rather referenced the language employed in the official report.

