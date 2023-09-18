Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar

    MLC Ravikumar criticized Karnataka's Congress-led government for prioritizing Cauvery water supply to Tamil Nadu over farmers' drinking water. He discussed BJP's plans to address these issues during a statewide tour, emphasizing potential alliances and concerns within the party and government.

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    MLC Ravikumar criticized the Congress-led government in Karnataka for slowing down the state's progress and giving preference to supplying Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu over providing drinking water to farmers. These concerns were voiced during his visit to the Mulbagili Kurudumale temple while inspecting preparations for the upcoming visit of former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

    As part of a statewide tour, BJP leaders intend to commence their journey from the Kurudumale temple, with a focus on addressing issues such as the Cauvery water problem and drought. MLC Ravikumar also acknowledged that if the BJP emerges victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi would return as Prime Minister.

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    His schedule includes a meeting with farmers in Srinivaspur after the Kurudumale Ganesha Puja, followed by the launch of the statewide tour. Initially, the tour will prioritize the Mandya and Mysore districts, with a specific focus on the Cauvery issue.

    CM Siddaramaiah tells Tamil Nadu: We don't have water, can't release to Tamil Nadu

    Regarding discussions about a BJP-JDS alliance, MLC Ravikumar mentioned that talks are ongoing, and he expects clarifications from the national president, JP Nadda. There is a strong inclination to retain BJP constituencies with incumbent MPs.

    MLC Ravikumar also highlighted concerns regarding MLAs receiving only 50 lakhs, leading 34 MLAs to write letters to the Governor and Chief Minister to express their grievances about certain ministers. He stressed the importance of opposition leaders and called on the government to take appropriate actions. He questioned why, despite the demand for drinking water, the state released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Concerning the Chaitra Kundapur case, he assured that the law would follow its course. He also clarified that there is no system within the BJP party for the exchange of money for tickets, which resulted in the arrest of an individual.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner? vkp

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner?

    From meat to PoP Ganpatis... Bans kick in as Bengaluru seeks eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

    From meat to PoP Ganpatis... Bans kick in as Bengaluru seeks eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

    CM Siddaramaiah laments PM Modi not responding to request to meet

    CM Siddaramaiah laments PM Modi not responding to request to meet

    'High Command will decide...' CM Siddaramaiah on '3 DyCMs' idea floated by minister

    'High Command will decide...' CM Siddaramaiah on '3 DyCMs' idea floated by minister

    Bengaluru woman shares photo of peeling vegetables during standstill traffic, Tweet goes viral vkp

    Bengaluru woman shares photo of peeling vegetables during standstill traffic, Tweet goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner? vkp

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner?

    Curious case of missing F-35 stealth jet: Meme fest explodes as US military seeks public's help AJR

    Curious case of missing F-35 stealth jet: Meme fest explodes as US military seeks public's help

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala rkn

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala

    Rose to Lotus Jasmine 7 flowers to offer Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 gcw eai

    Rose to Lotus: 7 flowers to offer Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon