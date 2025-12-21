A 77-year-old man was killed after a stray bull attacked him on a road in Bengaluru’s outskirts. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, raising fresh concerns over the growing stray animal menace and pedestrian safety.

A tragic incident shocked residents on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon after a 77-year-old man lost his life in a sudden and violent attack by a stray bull. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight on a public road, has once again raised serious concerns about the growing menace of stray animals in urban and semi-urban areas of the city. The horrifying moment was witnessed by locals and captured on a CCTV camera, footage of which has since surfaced.

Elderly Man Identified As Ram Reddy

The deceased has been identified as Ram Reddy (77), a resident of Hulimangala village in Anekal taluk. According to preliminary information, Ram Reddy was walking along the road when the incident occurred. He was known to take regular walks on the same stretch, making the tragedy particularly distressing for residents familiar with him.

Incident Occurred Under Hebbagudi Police Station Limits

The fatal incident took place around 3 pm in Hulimangala, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hebbagudi Police Station. Eyewitnesses stated that the stray bull suddenly charged at the elderly man without any provocation, lifting him off the ground and tossing him into the air.

Victim Dies On The Spot After Being Tossed

Ram Reddy reportedly sustained severe injuries after being thrown onto the road. He succumbed to the impact and died on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive. Locals who rushed to help were left helpless as the injuries proved fatal.

CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Moment

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. The footage shows the stray bull attacking the elderly man within seconds, leaving passers-by stunned. The video has further intensified public concern over pedestrian safety in areas affected by stray cattle.

Rising Concern Over Stray Animal Menace

The incident has triggered anger and fear among local residents, who have demanded immediate action to prevent similar tragedies. The continued presence of stray cattle on busy roads poses a serious threat to both pedestrians and motorists.