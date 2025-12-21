BESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage in Bengaluru on December 22 from 10 am to 5 pm due to maintenance at the 66/11KV Kambipura station. Key areas affected include Kambipura, Karubele, H. Gollahalli, Varahasandra, and surrounding localities.

Bengaluru residents have been informed of scheduled power disruptions tomorrow as part of routine maintenance work carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). BESCOM has announced that several areas across the city will experience a power outage from morning to evening. This maintenance is being undertaken to ensure a safe and uninterrupted electricity supply in the long term, and authorities have requested residents to plan their activities accordingly. The power cut is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm on December 22.

Reason For The Power Cut

The outage is due to quarterly maintenance work at the 66/11KV Kambipura station. Such scheduled maintenance is essential to maintain the reliability of Bengaluru’s power supply network, prevent unexpected breakdowns, and ensure efficient electricity distribution in the affected areas.

Areas Likely To Be Affected

The scheduled power disruption will affect several localities in and around Kambipura. Key areas likely to experience outages include Kambipura, Karubele, H. Gollahalli, Katanayakanapura, Varahasandra, Swamijinagar, Anchepalya, Aprameyanagar, Krishna Temple Government School, Provident Apartment, V.B.H.C. Avatamento, Goodearth, Srinidhi Green Layout, Devagere, Anepalya, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience during the maintenance window.

Public Requested To Cooperate

KPTCL and BESCOM have urged residents to complete any power-dependent tasks before the scheduled outage. While temporary disruption may cause inconvenience, this maintenance is crucial for ensuring long-term power reliability and safety.

Maintenance Work Being Conducted In Phases

This maintenance is part of quarterly work undertaken by KPTCL across Bengaluru and its outskirts. Earlier, similar maintenance was carried out in the jurisdiction of the 220/66/11 KV Somanahalli substation, resulting in temporary power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm in several areas. The work is being conducted in phases across different substations to minimise disruption while ensuring thorough servicing of the electrical infrastructure.

Safety And Reliability Focus

Authorities emphasise that these scheduled outages are necessary to maintain the health of the city’s electrical network. Residents are assured that all safety protocols will be followed and power will be restored immediately after the maintenance window. Cooperation from the public will help KPTCL and BESCOM complete the work efficiently.