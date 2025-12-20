At Karnataka's Pandavapura railway station, Station Master Abhijit Singh saved a passenger from a near-fatal fall. The passenger slipped and nearly fell under a moving train while attempting to board it.

A heart-stopping moment at Pandavapura railway station in Karnataka has left social media users shaken and grateful after a station master's quick action saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident. A video of the dramatic rescue is now widely shared online.

The incident took place when a passenger, seemingly in a rush, tried to board a moving Train No. 16219. As he attempted to climb aboard, he lost his balance and slipped dangerously close to the platform edge, putting his life at serious risk.

What could have ended in tragedy was narrowly avoided thanks to the alertness of the station staff on duty.

Station Master's Quick Thinking Prevents Tragedy

The South Western Railway (SWR) shared the video on its official X handle, @SWRRLY, praising the station master for his presence of mind. According to the railway zone, Abhijit Singh, the Station Master at Pandavapura, acted instantly and pulled the passenger away from the moving train.

“Sri Abhijit Singh displayed extraordinary presence of mind and unwavering devotion to duty by saving a passenger from a life-threatening situation near moving Train No. 16219,” SWR said in its post.

The video shows the passenger, dressed in a white shirt, slipping while attempting to board the train before being swiftly rescued by the station master.

Social Media Praises 'Life-Saving' Act

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread praise from users across social media platforms. Many hailed the station master’s actions as heroic and thanked him for preventing a possible loss of life.

“Thank you, Shri Abhijit Singh sir, deeply grateful,” one user commented, while another noted, “Too many such cases and there seems to be someone nearby always around to help.”

Several users also used the moment to remind fellow passengers of railway safety norms. “Always reach the station on time. Never catch a moving train,” a comment read.

A Reminder of the Dangers of Boarding Moving Trains

Railway officials have repeatedly warned passengers against boarding or alighting from moving trains, as such actions can lead to serious injuries or fatalities. In the past, similar incidents have resulted in tragic outcomes when timely help was not available.