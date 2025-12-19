A Bengaluru mother was seen carrying her child across a badly dug-up road in Indiranagar. The viral photo, shared on Reddit, sparked debate on road safety, poor maintenance, and whether the image is real or AI-generated.

In a striking display of resilience, a mother was seen carrying her child across a badly dug-up road near Indiranagar, Bengaluru, highlighting the recurring issue of poorly maintained streets in the area. The photograph, shared on Reddit, quickly went viral as users debated whether it was real or AI-generated. Local residents confirmed that the image depicts a genuine situation, reflecting a problem that occurs every few months due to ongoing roadworks in the vicinity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Road Conditions Pose Serious Safety Risks

The incident took place near Bob’s Bar, where road digging and maintenance work has left the streets in a hazardous condition. The mother was seen holding onto a tilted and cracked compound wall for support while navigating the uneven and dangerous surface. Residents noted that similar situations arise every six months, leaving pedestrians, particularly mothers with children, exposed to unnecessary risks.

Social Media Reacts to the Shocking Scene

The photograph sparked widespread reactions on social media:

One user commented, “This is disgusting, actual photo or AI. I don't think even AI can do what our babus can do.”

Another wrote, “BBMP is so considerate to provide so many off-road tracks throughout the city for recreational purposes.”

A third remarked, “Even warzones might have better roads.”

Several users also joked about the city’s chronic road issues, suggesting places like Halasuru or Indiranagar, while others warned that MG Road might face similar problems in January.

Recurring Infrastructure Problems in Bengaluru

Residents claim that such road conditions are not isolated incidents. Every few months, streets are dug up for unclear reasons, often leaving them in a state that endangers pedestrians. The incident near Indiranagar is just one example of Bengaluru’s ongoing struggle with road safety and infrastructure maintenance.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

The viral image has renewed calls for civic authorities to ensure safer streets, especially in densely populated residential and commercial areas. Citizens emphasise the importance of timely road repairs, proper barricading and regular maintenance to prevent such hazardous situations from recurring.