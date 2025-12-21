A 16-year-old differently-abled boy was brutally assaulted at a special needs school in Karnataka. A viral video shows him being beaten with a pipe and chilli powder thrown into his eyes. The accused couple running the school have been arrested.

A shocking case of cruelty against a differently-abled child has come to light in Karnataka's Bagalkot district. A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten and tortured inside a residential school meant to protect and care for children with special needs. A disturbing video of the assault has sparked public anger and led to arrests.

The incident took place at Divyajyoti School for Differently Abled Children, located in the Navanagar area of Bagalkot city. The institution is run by an NGO and functions as a residential school for children with disabilities.

The viral video shows the teenage boy being repeatedly beaten with a belt and a plastic pipe. Even after he collapses to the floor in pain, the attack does not stop. His legs are seen being held down as he cries for help.

In a further act of cruelty, a woman is seen throwing chilli powder into the boy's eyes, making the suffering worse. Someone in the video can be heard laughing, instead of trying to stop the crime.

Accused couple was recorded by former employee

Police have identified the main accused as Akshaya (35), also known as Akshay Indulkar, who allegedly led the assault. His wife, Anandi (31), is also accused of taking part in the abuse. The couple were running the school at the time of the incident.

According to police, the assault happened around three months ago but remained hidden until recently. The video was reportedly recorded by a former employee who had been dismissed by the couple.

The whistleblower later shared the footage with the boy’s parents. Shocked by what they saw, the parents immediately approached the police, leading to a formal complaint.

Police action and investigation

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal confirmed that both accused have been arrested. Police are now questioning other caretakers and staff members to find out whether more children were abused or if others were involved or aware of the violence.

Authorities said strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of children with disabilities in care homes and residential schools. Parents and citizens are demanding stronger checks and regular monitoring to ensure such places remain safe, caring and humane for vulnerable children.