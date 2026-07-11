A Google employee, Neha Sharma, shared a heartwarming video of her family's first visit to the company's Bengaluru office. The day was filled with games and shared moments, notably her father's surprising carrom skills, which captivated his daughter's colleagues and social media users alike.

A visit to a workplace became a special family memory when a Google employee took her parents and brother to the company's Bengaluru office for the first time. Her family saw a glimpse of her work life during the day full of games, food, and shared moments, which also touched a lot of people on social media. Neha Sharma posted a video that captured a few moments from her family's trip to the Google headquarters. Her father's carrom skills startled everyone at the office game zone, where the outing began.

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For the first time, Sharma claimed to have brought her brother and parents to Google's headquarters. They began at the game zone, she continued, and her father, who she hadn't seen play carrom in years, made the best shot on his first attempt.

The family kept exploring the office, experimenting with various activities, and spending time together. Sharma added that her father's inner child was truly alive and that they continued from there. The family had lunch after spending time in the game area. Sharma also shared a photo of her parents sipping their favourite beverages.

After that, she said, they had lunch before calling it a day. She also mentioned that her father was drinking a cold latte and her mother was drinking a hot one. Before calling it a day, she praised their smiles and called the moment adorable.

The caption for the video was "Family time at Google office."

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The video demonstrated the joy parents feel upon visiting their child's place of employment and witnessing a portion of the life they have built for themselves. The video received several affectionate reactions from social media users, with many describing the family outing as a proud and precious moment.