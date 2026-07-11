Parts of Shivamogga will face drinking water disruptions for six more days as urgent repairs continue at the Krishnarajendra Water Purification and Supply Centre. Around 30% of the city will be affected, with water being supplied through tankers during the repair period.

Residents in parts of Shivamogga are likely to face disruptions in drinking water supply for the next six days as urgent repair work is being carried out at the Krishnarajendra Water Purification and Supply Centre in Mandli. Around 30 per cent of the city's population is expected to be affected. Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa has appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities and use water judiciously until normal supply is restored.

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MLA Inspects Repair Work at Purification Plant

On Thursday, MLA SN Channabasappa visited the Krishnarajendra Water Purification and Supply Centre in Mandli to inspect the ongoing repair work on a damaged clariflocculator, a key component of the water purification process.

Speaking to reporters, he said that despite abundant water availability during the monsoon, the ageing infrastructure at the plant had developed serious faults.

"The clariflocculator, which plays a crucial role in purifying water, has completely failed. Water has been seeping into the ground through damaged concrete structures, and the pipelines have become heavily corroded. The repair work was taken up on an emergency basis to prevent a larger crisis," he said.

Water Supply Through Tankers During Repair Period

The MLA said around 45 workers are carrying out the repairs round the clock despite the rain. The work is expected to take another six days to complete.

To minimise inconvenience, the Shivamogga City Corporation has deployed 12 water tankers to supply drinking water to the affected areas. Channabasappa said additional tankers would be pressed into service if required and urged residents to use water sparingly during the repair period.

Proposal Submitted for New Water Purification Plant

Highlighting the need for a long-term solution, Channabasappa said the city's 24x7 drinking water supply project is already underway. He added that he had requested the Urban Development Department to sanction a new water purification plant to meet the growing needs of Shivamogga's expanding population.

According to the MLA, a proposal worth around ₹450 crore has already been submitted to the government, and suitable land has been identified for the project. He said the funds would need to be released in phases and added that he plans to discuss the proposal with the new Urban Development Minister, Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

"The existing purification plant is nearly 30 years old and has almost reached the end of its operational life. Shivamogga urgently requires a modern water purification facility," he said.

Damaged Unit Has a Capacity of 22 MLD

Jeevan, Executive Engineer of the Water Board, said Shivamogga receives 84 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water from Gajanur.

"The damaged purification unit has a capacity of 22 MLD. Repair work is progressing on a war footing, and we request residents facing water shortages to contact the authorities," he said.

Water Board Engineer T Raghavendra and other officials from the City Corporation were also present during the inspection.