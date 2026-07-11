A Bengaluru woman has gone viral for her unique morning routine of enjoying a packed breakfast by lake before her 12 PM work shift. Instead of scrolling on her phone, she chooses to spend quiet hours with a book and coffee in nature. Her practice is inspiring people to make their weekdays about more than just work and find simple ways to slow down.

Many working people begin their workday by reading emails or looking through social media before logging into work. However, one Bengaluru lady has discovered a new way to start her mornings, and her simple practice is making people reconsider how they spend their time before work. Instead of waiting inside until her noon shift begins, she goes outside with cooked breakfast, fresh coffee, and a book, preferring a few quiet hours in nature before beginning her workday.

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Divya Moses posted her regimen on Instagram, noting that she wants to make weekdays more than simply work. "Lately, I've been trying to remind myself that weekdays don't have to be all about work," she said.

“My work starts at 12 PM, so instead of scrolling through my morning, I packed breakfast, made coffee, picked up a book, and spent a few quiet hours by the lake." She said the routine has become a simple way to slow down before work.

“It didn’t require a vacation or a weekend—just a small decision to make room for life before logging in. Maybe this is your reminder that even on a workday, you can do something that’s just for you." She ended her post by writing, “Here’s to making weekdays feel a little lighter."

She later settles by a quiet lakeside, where she enjoys breakfast, reads a book and spends time surrounded by nature before heading to work.

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Internet Reacts

Many people said they wished they could similarly start their mornings. A user wrote, “Love it." Another commented, “Would love to do it."

A person said, “OMG! My favourite place." A person admitted, “I really want to do this, but I can’t stop doomscrolling till 4am before going to bed." To which Divya Moses replied with a joke, writing, “Don’t sleep for the whole night."