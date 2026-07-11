A viral video showing motorists driving on the wrong side near Mahadevapura in Bengaluru has triggered criticism over traffic discipline and civic sense. The incident prompted a police response, while social media users called for stricter traffic enforcement and better urban planning.

A video showing several motorists driving on the wrong side of the road near Mahadevapura in Bengaluru has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users expressing concern over the city's declining traffic discipline and lack of civic sense. The incident has reignited discussions about road safety, enforcement of traffic rules, and the need for better urban planning. Following the viral post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police responded, stating that officers had been deployed at the location to regulate traffic and prevent motorists from travelling in the wrong direction.

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Wrong-Side Driving Reported Near Mahadevapura

The incident was reported on the stretch between the BMTC Depot and Mahadevapura Road, near KR Puram. A video shared on X showed several motorists travelling on the wrong side of the road, raising safety concerns among commuters.

The post was shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, drawing the attention of both the public and the traffic police.

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Traffic Police Respond to Viral Post

Responding to the viral video, the KR Puram Traffic Police posted on X: "Our officers are present at the said location, providing appropriate guidance to vehicle drivers to prevent travel in the opposite direction, thereby facilitating smooth traffic flow."

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The issue also reportedly came to the attention of the Joint Commissioner of Police, who directed the Mahadevapura Traffic Police to address the situation.

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Social Media Calls for Better Enforcement

The incident triggered widespread discussion online, with several users calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved civic responsibility.

One user commented: "All it needs one traffic cop with the transparent danda. No need to even fine. Do it for 2 weeks consistently."

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Another user pointed to the need for better infrastructure and traffic management: "Also, this is a planning issue. If density is so high. Alternate routes have to be planned. City police cannot possibly stand in every corner."

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A third user blamed the growing lack of civic responsibility, writing: "People lost civic sense now a days."

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Debate Over Civic Sense and Urban Planning

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of managing Bengaluru's growing traffic. While many social media users blamed motorists for violating traffic rules, others argued that rapid urbanisation, increasing vehicle density, and inadequate road planning have also contributed to such situations.

The viral video has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, improved traffic management, and greater civic responsibility among road users to ensure safer roads for everyone.