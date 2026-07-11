A viral video from Nalasopara shows a tea vendor washing his kettles in dirty rainwater collected on the street outside the railway station. The incident has caused public outrage, raising significant concerns about food safety and public health, with demands for authorities to take immediate action.

A distressing video has emerged from Nalasopara, near Mumbai, showing a local tea vendor cleaning his tea kettles in unclean, foul-smelling rainwater collected on the street. The video has prompted significant outrage online, raising severe worries about public health and food safety in the bustling station area.

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The incident occurred right outside Nalasopara East train station, just opposite platform number 4. In the video, which was captured on a passing citizen's cell phone, the seller can be seen cleaning his enormous metal tea kettles with the dirty water pooling on the road.

Thousands of people use Nalasopara, one of the busiest train stations in the area, every day to commute to Mumbai for work. Many of these travellers frequently purchase tea in the morning and evening from vendors and street stalls located throughout the station's grounds. Locals note that drinking tainted water during the monsoon raises the risk of contracting waterborne illnesses like gastroenteritis, cholera, and typhoid.

Residents and commuters have expressed grave concerns about the lack of hygiene monitoring in the wake of the viral video. The public's demand for quick action is rising.

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Railway Administration are being urged by the public to take severe action against the vendor. In order to guarantee customer safety, they are also requiring routine hygienic inspections of all food and beverage vendors operating close to the train station.