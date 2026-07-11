A viral social media post from Bengaluru has reignited the long-running debate over civic sense in India, challenging the common perception that poor public behaviour is confined to any particular social or economic class.

A viral social media post from Bengaluru has reignited the long-running debate over civic sense in India, challenging the common perception that poor public behaviour is confined to any particular social or economic class. The discussion was sparked after Bengaluru resident Goutham shared photographs from the aftermath of a quiz night hosted during a high-profile venture capital event. The images revealed a venue littered with disposable cups, paper plates and used tissues strewn across the floor, despite dustbins being placed nearby.

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According to Goutham, the gathering consisted of some of the country's most affluent and highly educated individuals, yet the venue was left in a shocking state.

"Here's what I hate the most about us indians this is the aftermath from a quiz night at a tier-1 VC in Bengaluru," Goutham captioned the accompanying pics in an X post.

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"The people in this room were probably the top 0.01 per cent of the country in terms of income and education," he said, adding that even the privileged want others to clean up after them.

"Still we expect someone to clean after us, even with a dust bin in sight."

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of users arguing that littering and a lack of civic responsibility transcend class, income and educational backgrounds. Many said the incident exposed how privilege does not automatically translate into responsible public behaviour.