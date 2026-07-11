A food delivery complaint allegedly spiralled into a violent confrontation after a customer claimed he was assaulted by a staff member and struck on the head with an iron rod at a Domino's outlet, leaving him hospitalised.

A food delivery complaint allegedly spiralled into a violent confrontation after a customer claimed he was assaulted by a staff member and struck on the head with an iron rod at a Domino's outlet, leaving him hospitalised. According to the complaint, Siddhartha Shaurya, 33, an employee at a private firm, had ordered vegetarian garlic bread and a veg Taco Mexicana from the outlet at around 12.55 pm on July 4. However, he alleged that he was delivered a non-vegetarian Taco Mexicana instead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Upset over the alleged mix-up, Siddhartha, accompanied by his brother-in-law Kushagra, returned the order and visited the outlet to raise the issue.

Siddhartha alleged that the staff behaved aggressively and slapped him during the confrontation. When he questioned their conduct, a staff member stationed at the main counter allegedly picked up an iron rod and struck him on the head with full force. He claimed the impact caused him to lose consciousness instantly.

Kushagra, assisted by passersby, rushed Siddhartha to safety while bystanders restrained the accused staff member and alerted police through the emergency helpline.

Police arrived at the scene and advised the injured man to seek immediate medical attention. Siddhartha was later admitted to a private hospital, where he underwent treatment as an inpatient.

In his complaint, Siddhartha said he did not know the accused personally but heard other employees referring to him as Srinivas. Based on his statement, Whitefield police registered a case under BNS Section 118, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means.

A senior police officer said the outlet staff has also lodged a counter complaint. Notices have been issued to the staff members, and the investigation is currently underway.