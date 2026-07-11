A 21-year-old woman who was nine months pregnant died under suspicious circumstances in Old Chandapura, Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Her family has accused her husband of murder. Police have detained him for questioning and are awaiting the post-mortem report as the investigation continues.

A 21-year-old woman who was nine months pregnant died under suspicious circumstances in Old Chandapura in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, casting a shadow over a family that was eagerly awaiting the birth of a child. The deceased's family has alleged that she was murdered by her husband, prompting the police to launch an investigation. Her husband has been taken into custody for questioning, while the exact cause of her death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

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Couple Had Moved from Nepal for Work

The deceased has been identified as Savita (21), a native of Nepal. She and her husband, Hemaraju, had moved to Anekal around four years ago in search of employment. The couple had been living in Old Chandapura, where both were employed.

Savita was nine months pregnant and was expected to deliver her baby in the coming days.

Family Alleges Husband Murdered Her

Savita's family has alleged that her death was not natural and has accused her husband of murdering her. Based on their complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigators are also examining whether the incident was linked to a domestic dispute or any other motive.

Husband Taken into Custody for Questioning

After receiving information about the incident, officers from the Suryanagara Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim's family, the police took Hemaraju into custody for questioning.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

The police are investigating all possible angles to determine whether Savita's death was a case of murder, suicide, or natural causes. Officials said the exact cause of her death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received.

A case has been registered at the Suryanagara Police Station, and further investigation is underway. The death of the nine-month-pregnant woman and her unborn child has left the local community in shock.