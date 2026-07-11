A Shivamogga tailor has been booked for allegedly raping and cheating a woman from another state after promising to marry her. The woman alleged she became pregnant before the accused refused marriage and absconded. Police have registered a case and launched a search.

A tailor in Shivamogga has been booked for allegedly raping a woman from another state after luring her into a relationship with a false promise of marriage. According to the complaint, the accused established a physical relationship with the woman, who had moved to the city for work, and allegedly abandoned her after she became pregnant. The Shivamogga Women's Police have registered a case of rape and cheating and launched a search for the accused, who is currently absconding.

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Victim Allegedly Exploited After Moving to Shivamogga for Work

The incident highlights the vulnerability of women who relocate to unfamiliar cities in search of employment or education. Living away from their families and support networks, many such women can become easy targets for individuals who exploit their trust under the guise of romantic relationships.

According to the complaint, the victim had come to Shivamogga from another state to work at a hotel. During her stay in the city, she came into contact with the accused, who allegedly befriended her and promised to marry her.

Physical Relationship Allegedly Established on False Promise of Marriage

The accused has been identified as Shrinidhi, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, who runs a tailoring shop, Anuradha Creations, in the city's Durgi Gudi area.

According to the police, the woman alleged that Shrinidhi repeatedly professed his love for her and often invited her to his tailoring shop. She has accused him of sexually assaulting her at the shop after gaining her trust. Believing his promise of marriage, she continued the relationship, following which she became pregnant.

Accused Allegedly Fled After Learning of Pregnancy

The woman stated in her complaint that when she informed Shrinidhi about her pregnancy, he refused to marry her and went into hiding. Following her complaint, the Shivamogga Women's Police registered a case against him on charges of rape and cheating.

Police Conduct Spot Inspection, Launch Search

As part of the investigation, Women's Police Station Inspector Suresh visited the tailoring shop in Durgi Gudi along with the complainant to conduct a spot inspection. The woman has alleged that the sexual assault took place at the shop.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, who has been absconding since the case was registered.

Allegations of Similar Incidents Under Investigation

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that Shrinidhi may have similarly deceived several other young women. However, the police have not officially confirmed these claims and are expected to examine them as part of the ongoing investigation.

The victim is currently seeking justice, while the police continue their efforts to apprehend the accused and complete the investigation.