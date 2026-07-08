Motorists traveling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) face temporary traffic diversions at the trumpet flyovers until August 14. These restrictions are for essential maintenance work. Authorities advise commuters to follow designated diversion routes and directional signs.

Motorists travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) should brace for temporary traffic diversions, as authorities have announced restrictions at the trumpet flyovers near the airport until August 14 to facilitate essential maintenance work.

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According to the traffic advisory, the diversions have been put in place to ensure the safe execution of repair works while minimising inconvenience to commuters. The revised traffic arrangements affect vehicles using the trumpet flyovers that connect the airport with major approach roads.

Cars, two-wheelers and tempo travellers may continue using the flyover during the works. Buses, trucks and construction vehicles will be diverted through the service lane. Passengers should watch for diversion signage while travelling to and from the…

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Authorities have urged commuters to follow the designated diversion routes and pay close attention to traffic personnel and directional signboards installed along the affected stretches. Travellers heading to the airport are advised to start their journey well in advance to avoid delays, particularly during peak traffic hours.

The traffic management plan is intended to maintain smooth movement while allowing maintenance work to proceed safely. Airport-bound passengers, commercial vehicles and daily commuters are encouraged to use alternate routes wherever possible and monitor real-time traffic updates before beginning their trip.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary arrangements, noting that the diversions will remain in effect until August 14, after which normal traffic movement is expected to resume once the maintenance work is completed.

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