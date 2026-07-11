A Bengaluru-based engineering graduate's Reddit post has gone viral after he claimed to have applied for over 500 jobs in a month without getting a single interview. The B.Tech graduate expressed his desperation to find any tech role just to gain experience, sparking a debate about the tough employment market.

A Bengaluru-based engineering graduate has sparked debate over the tough employment market after stating that he applied for over 500 opportunities in a month but did not receive a single interview call. In a Reddit post, the 2026 BTech graduate stated that he explored for chances on LinkedIn, employment portals, and corporate career pages, but none of his applications led to an interview.

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Describing his struggle, the graduate wrote, "Hey everyone, I’m a 2026 B.Tech graduate, and I’ve been desperately trying to find a job. In the last month alone, I’ve applied to over 500 roles through LinkedIn, job portals, company career pages, and pretty much everywhere else I could find. I haven’t managed to get even a single interview."

He said he was not seeking a high-paying role or his dream company, but simply wanted an opportunity to gain experience and begin his career.

"At this point, I’m honestly not looking for some huge package or a dream company. I just need an opportunity to work, gain real experience, and get an experience certificate that can help me move forward in my career. I’m open to pretty much any genuine tech role where I can learn and contribute. I’d also be more than happy to work with an early stage startup," he wrote.

He titled the post, "I applied to 500+ jobs in the last month and got zero interviews. I’m genuinely in disbelief at this point."

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post

The post drew responses from several users who said they were facing similar challenges in securing employment.

One recent graduate wrote, "I also graduated last month, and seeing that I’m not the only one going through this makes me feel that the job market is doomed at this point."

Another user commented, "Chill, brother. I’m a 2025 graduate and still haven’t been able to land a good job. The market is really bad right now."

Offering encouragement, another user wrote, "Eventually, you’ll find a good opportunity, bro. Don’t lose hope."