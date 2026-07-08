A cobra brought Bengaluru's bustling evening traffic to an unexpected halt after it calmly settled in the middle of Palace Road, leaving stunned motorists watching from a safe distance.

A cobra brought Bengaluru's bustling evening traffic to an unexpected halt after it calmly settled in the middle of Palace Road, leaving stunned motorists watching from a safe distance. The reptile remained on the road for nearly 30 to 40 minutes, triggering a slow-moving traffic snarl and transforming an ordinary commute into a dramatic wildlife spectacle.

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The scene, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media. Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday. A Cobra on Palace Road.”

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The caption added, “Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.”

The cobra's fearless presence kept vehicles at bay as commuters patiently waited for authorities to intervene. Rather than chaos, the unusual encounter sparked amusement online, with many users joking that Bengaluru had discovered its most unconventional traffic controller yet.

Police personnel soon reached the spot and safely rescued the snake, ensuring that neither commuters nor the reptile were harmed. Traffic resumed shortly after the cobra was removed, bringing the unusual standstill to an end.