Jog Falls in Karnataka has come alive following continuous monsoon rainfall in the Western Ghats. Rising water levels in the Sharavathi River have strengthened the iconic waterfall, attracting tourists as a viral social media video showcases its breathtaking beauty.

With the southwest monsoon gaining strength across Karnataka, the iconic Jog Falls in Shivamogga district has once again come alive, drawing tourists and nature lovers from across the state. Continuous rainfall in the Western Ghats and surrounding hilly regions has significantly increased the water flow, transforming the famous waterfall into a spectacular sight. Videos of the rejuvenated Jog Falls have gone viral on social media, with many users expressing excitement as the monsoon revives one of Karnataka's most popular tourist attractions.

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One of the viral videos was shared with the caption: "Jog Falls as seen today. Jog Falls region currently getting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day."

Monsoon Rains Revive Jog Falls

The steady monsoon showers during the first week of July have led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Sharavathi River, resulting in a stronger flow at Jog Falls.

The four distinct cascades, Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket, are now flowing at full force, creating a breathtaking spectacle for visitors.

Located near Sagara in Shivamogga district, Jog Falls is formed as the Sharavathi River plunges nearly 830 feet, making it the second-highest plunge waterfall in India.

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Tourists Arrive to Witness the Scenic Beauty

The increase in water flow has attracted a large number of tourists eager to witness the magnificent waterfall during the monsoon season.

Visitors have been sharing photographs and videos of the scenic landscape, with many describing it as one of the best times of the year to experience the natural beauty of Jog Falls.

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Video Wins Hearts on Social Media

The viral video has received widespread appreciation from social media users, many of whom are eagerly awaiting the waterfall reaching its full flow.

The breathtaking visuals of the cascading water, surrounded by lush green hills and misty weather, have captivated viewers online.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "Waiting for the full flow."

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Second user commented: "Stunningly beautiful ."

As the monsoon continues to strengthen across Karnataka, water levels at Jog Falls are expected to rise further in the coming days, offering visitors an even more spectacular display of nature.