Saudi Arabia's Najran province is attracting thousands of summer visitors with its six artificial waterfalls. Featuring cascading water, colourful night lighting and modern amenities, the parks have become a popular destination for families, tourists and photographers.

As temperatures continue to soar across Saudi Arabia during the peak summer season, the artificial waterfalls in Najran province have emerged as one of the region's most popular tourist attractions. Offering a refreshing escape from the intense heat, these scenic destinations are attracting large numbers of residents and international visitors alike. With the summer season in full swing, families, tourists and photography enthusiasts are flocking to the parks to enjoy the cool surroundings, picturesque landscapes and recreational facilities.

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Six Artificial Waterfalls Enhance Najran's Appeal

These attractions offer breathtaking views and a refreshing atmosphere, making them ideal destinations for family outings and social gatherings. Najran is home to six artificial waterfalls, each designed in a contemporary style while preserving the natural character of the region's mountainous landscape.

The six major artificial waterfalls in Najran are:

Ameer Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz Park Waterfall, Aba Al-Rashash

Al-Safa Garden Waterfall

Flag Square Waterfall

Al-Hussein Waterfall

Al-Faisaliah Waterfall

Al-Shalal Park Waterfall, Al-Areesa

Colourful Night Lighting Adds to the Attraction

The cascading water flowing over carefully designed rock formations, combined with vibrant lighting after sunset, creates a spectacular visual experience for visitors. The illuminated waterfalls have significantly increased visitor footfall at the parks and provided a major boost to local tourism.

According to local residents, the waterfalls have become a favourite destination for families and photography enthusiasts because of their peaceful surroundings and visitor-friendly facilities. The combination of flowing water and colourful lighting has added a modern touch to the city's landscape, creating a visually appealing experience for visitors.

Municipality Focuses on Visitor Experience

The Najran Municipality continues to invest in the development and maintenance of these attractions as part of its efforts to enhance the city's beauty and improve residents' quality of life. Seating areas, walking paths and landscaped green lawns have been developed for visitors, while regular cleaning and timely maintenance ensure that the parks remain safe, clean and welcoming throughout the year.