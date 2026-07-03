- Home
- Karnataka News
- Uttara Kannada Monsoon Alert: Tourists Risk Lives at Temporary Waterfalls Amid Landslide Warnings
Uttara Kannada Monsoon Alert: Tourists Risk Lives at Temporary Waterfalls Amid Landslide Warnings
Heavy monsoon rains in Uttara Kannada have created temporary waterfalls across Karwar and Ankola, attracting tourists despite landslide warnings in 324 vulnerable locations. Authorities have urged caution as unsafe tourism activities continue.
Temporary Waterfalls Turn Into Tourist Concern
Heavy rainfall over the past week has transformed Uttara Kannada district into a lush green landscape, with hundreds of temporary waterfalls emerging across the Malnad and coastal regions.
While these seasonal waterfalls have attracted large numbers of tourists with their scenic beauty, authorities fear they could turn into death traps.
Visitors have been urged to exercise caution, as slippery rocks, strong currents and unpredictable water flow pose significant safety risks.
Temporary Waterfalls Emerge Along Highway Rock Cuttings
Recent rainfall has created waterfall-like streams along the rock cuttings made for the four-lane expansion of National Highway 66 in Karwar and Ankola.
Water is cascading down the exposed rock faces, creating a spectacular sight that has attracted large numbers of tourists.
Many visitors are parking their vehicles along the highway to admire the waterfalls and enjoy the flowing water, raising concerns about traffic safety and the risk of accidents.
Landslide Risk Looms Over 324 Locations
The Geological Survey of India has identified 324 locations in Uttara Kannada district as being vulnerable to landslides.
Authorities have warned that continuous rainfall has increased the risk, particularly along highway stretches where unstable slopes could collapse without warning.
Visitors and motorists have been urged to remain cautious while travelling through these areas.
Past Tragedy Serves as a Grim Reminder
The devastating landslide near Shirur in Ankola two years ago shocked the entire country and claimed the lives of 13 people.
Despite the tragedy and the continuing risk of landslides during the monsoon, many tourists continue to ignore safety warnings and visit vulnerable areas.
Authorities Urge Tourists to Follow Safety Guidelines
The district administration has issued strict instructions prohibiting tourists from entering dangerous areas or bathing in waterfalls.
Despite these warnings, many visitors continue to risk their lives by taking selfies and venturing into hazardous locations, ignoring safety guidelines.
Locals Demand Stricter Action
Locals have urged the district administration to take immediate action, warning that even a minor landslide could lead to a major disaster. "The district administration should immediately put a stop to this reckless behaviour by tourists. The police should be deployed at these locations and impose fines," they said.
Environmentalists also stressed that there is nothing wrong with enjoying nature, but it should never come at the cost of human life.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.