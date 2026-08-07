A bizarre incident in a Karnataka government hospital saw two families engage in a violent brawl. The fight, which was captured on video, reportedly started over a chicken and continued inside the hospital's general ward after both parties were admitted for their initial injuries.

Violence is undoubtedly the last thing that should ever occur on a hospital's property, given that the facility's primary goal should be to improve patients. But in a government hospital in Karnataka, the exact reverse happened—all over a chicken! Perplexed? A violent altercation between many individuals within the hospital was captured on camera in a very unsettling episode. The event happened in the Chikkaballapur district's Gauribidanur hamlet.

It turned out that a chicken was the reason for the altercation! According to reports, what started out as a disagreement between two families subsequently escalated into a violent altercation. So much so, that they were then admitted to a hospital. However, being inside a hospital hardly stopped the clash, as the families began to continue their flight inside the hospital as well.

In what looked to be the hospital's general ward, the video captured turmoil and fear growing. One of the family members was seen laying on the ground, being viciously assaulted by another man—possibly from the rival family—while a lady was seen attempting to shield him and begging the assailant to stop.

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Similar Incident Reported

A Shiv Sena corporator named Ramesh Mhatre was charged with attacking physicians at a municipal hospital in a different but comparable event that occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, a month ago. After an altercation about a lady patient's claimed treatment delay, Mhatre and a few others gathered at the hospital and attacked the physicians. According to PTI, the pregnant woman's family accused medical workers of postponing treatment, which led to the incident at Shastri Nagar medical.