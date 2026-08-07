Residents of Kurthal village in Ajmer, Rajasthan, celebrated the arrival of their first government bus service, 79 years after India's independence. The historic occasion, which promises to ease daily commutes, was marked with festival-like celebrations and a viral video capturing the villagers' joy.

Seeing a government bus on the road is a common occurrence for individuals in a large portion of the nation. However, witnessing a bus arrive in a rural Rajasthani village turned into a momentous occasion worthy of celebration for the locals. After 79 years of independence, the villagers celebrated the arrival of their first government bus.

A video that went viral shows the residents of Kurthal village in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan greeting the first Rajasthan Roadways bus. Nearly 79 years after India gained its independence in 1947, the village received its first government bus service. The locals celebrated since it was a historic occasion.

In spite of the rain, the video showed folks congregating by the side of the road to see the bus arrive. The occasion was transformed into a festival-like event as many people were seen applauding, dancing, filming the event on their phones, and welcoming the bus with drums and traditional festivities.

In the meanwhile, marigold flower chains were used to adorn the bus. The bus service, which is supposed to provide connection to other towns, markets, schools, hospitals, and workplaces, was initiated by a group of individuals performing ceremonies upon its arrival in the community. Up until recently, locals had to drive their own cars or travel a few kilometres to use public transport. It is anticipated that the new bus service would greatly simplify daily commuting.

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Internet Applauds

Since then, the video has gained popularity on the internet, with many individuals expressing their joy for the locals. Simultaneously, several questioned why it took over eight decades for the community to have basic public transport.

One person commented, "OMG can't believe this...gotta be grateful for things...congratulations to all the people of the village."

"This made me feel more grounded," remarked another.

"Did someone notice that they had smartphones before local transport?" asked someone else.