Bengaluru’s iconic Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, or MTR, is set to open its first Sydney outlet through a franchise. The 102-year-old restaurant is known for its dosas, filter coffee and rava idli, adding Australia to its growing global footprint.

One of Bengaluru’s most cherished culinary institutions is taking its South Indian flavours to Australia. Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, popularly known as MTR, is set to open its first outlet in Sydney through a franchise, giving Australians an opportunity to experience the restaurant’s signature dosas, filter coffee, idlis and other traditional delicacies. The move marks another milestone in the 102-year-old brand’s growing international presence.

MTR has already established itself beyond India, with outlets in cities including Singapore, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Seattle, Toronto and Bristol. With Sydney now joining its international expansion plans, the Bengaluru-born restaurant is set to introduce its century-old culinary legacy to a new audience.

MTR Sydney Announcement Sparks Excitement

The upcoming Sydney outlet was highlighted by Julian Hill, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, following his recent visit to MTR in Bengaluru.

Hill shared pictures from his visit on Instagram, where he was seen enjoying popular South Indian dishes, including dosa, vada and filter coffee. He also announced that MTR would be franchising in Sydney, describing the Bengaluru institution as a heritage restaurant that is more than a century old.

The announcement has generated considerable interest among food enthusiasts and members of the Indian community in Australia, many of whom are looking forward to having the iconic Bengaluru restaurant closer to home.

From Bengaluru To Global Food Destinations

MTR has grown considerably from its original Bengaluru establishment and now operates across several Indian cities as well as international markets.

The restaurant is particularly well known for its traditional South Indian breakfast offerings, including crisp dosas, soft idlis, vadas, filter coffee and its famous rava idli. Its overseas expansion has helped introduce these familiar flavours to diners in different parts of the world.

The addition of Sydney to its international footprint further strengthens MTR’s position as one of Bengaluru’s best-known food brands with a global following.

How MTR Began More Than A Century Ago

The history of MTR dates back to 1924, when brothers Ganappaiah Maiya and Parameshwara Maiya established a small eatery called Brahmins' Coffee Club on Lalbagh Fort Road in Bengaluru.

Following Parameshwara Maiya’s death in 1933, their brother Yagnanarayana Maiya joined the business and played a key role in its transformation. The establishment was eventually renamed Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, giving rise to the name MTR, which became synonymous with Bengaluru’s traditional food culture.

In 1959, the restaurant moved to its present Art Deco premises on Lalbagh Road. It also introduced an open kitchen, allowing customers to watch the food being prepared, which was considered an unusual concept at the time.

The Wartime Invention Of Rava Idli

One of MTR’s most famous contributions to South Indian cuisine emerged during the Second World War, when rice shortages made it difficult for the restaurant to prepare its regular rice-based idlis.

Yagnanarayana Maiya experimented with semolina, commonly known as rava, along with sour curd and other ingredients. The steamed preparation eventually became what is now known as rava idli.

The dish went on to become one of the most recognisable South Indian breakfast specialities and remains one of MTR’s signature offerings.

MTR’s Expansion Across Generations

MTR continues to be associated with the Maiya family, with members of the third generation overseeing its growth and expansion.

Hemamalini Maiya, Vikram Maiya and Arvind Maiya have been involved in taking the brand beyond its original Bengaluru location, expanding its presence across Karnataka, other parts of India and international markets.

The restaurant began expanding beyond its original outlet in 2004 and subsequently established additional branches in India and overseas.

Sydney To Get A Taste Of Bengaluru

For generations of Bengaluru residents, MTR has represented more than just a restaurant. Its traditional recipes, familiar breakfast dishes and distinctive dining experience have made it an enduring part of the city’s food culture.

With its upcoming Sydney franchise, the iconic Bengaluru institution is now preparing to carry that culinary legacy to Australia. For Indian food lovers in Sydney, the arrival of MTR could offer a familiar taste of home, while Australian diners will get an opportunity to discover one of Bengaluru’s most celebrated food traditions.

How Did Social Media React?

The announcement of MTR’s Sydney expansion has also prompted enthusiastic reactions on social media, with users expressing excitement about getting a taste of the Bengaluru institution in Australia.

One user commented, “Finally, some good dosa.”

Another wrote, “The best ever, my mouth is already watering.”

A third user commented, “Eagerly waiting for it.”