A Bangalore resident's viral video breaks down his expenses, revealing a staggering total of Rs 12 lakh spent in just two years. Harsh Agarwal details his monthly costs of around Rs 50,000 as a bachelor, covering everything from villa rent to food orders, sparking a discussion on the city's high cost of living.

A salary may appear sufficient until daily costs begin to mount. Tracking two years' worth of expenditures for one Bangalore resident produced an unexpected result. The individual disclosed that his daily expenses amounted to Rs 12 lakh.

Harsh Agarwal explained how a bachelor's lifestyle in the city came to about Rs 50,000 per month, from groceries and villa rent to meal orders and petrol. Agarwal demonstrated how modest monthly spending may sum up over a number of years by sharing his computation online.

"So guys, I spent Rs 12 lakh in two years living as a bachelor in Bengaluru," Agarwal stated in an Instagram video.

Agarwal said, “Internet plus other small things would be around Rs 1,000 per month. Fuel would be another Rs 3,000 per month. Eating out and ordering would be around Rs 5,000 per month. Travelling back home and coming back to Bengaluru would be around Rs 4,000 per month.”

Agarwal clarified that one of his largest outlays while residing in Bengaluru was rent. He claimed to have spent Rs 28,000 a month living in a villa with his pals.

He includes costs for everyday home necessities in addition to rent. He said that domestic help, shopping, and culinary assistance increased his monthly spending. He went on to enumerate additional ongoing costs that added to his overall budget. These included travel expenses between his birthplace and Bangalore, meal orders, petrol, and internet costs.

He continued, “That totals roughly around Rs 50,000 per month. I have been here for a little more than two years. That is Rs 6 lakh in one year and Rs 12 lakh in two years.”

Agarwal was taken aback by the total when he saw how rapidly regular spending might rack up. He said that over time, regular expenditures on lodging, food, and travel had grown to be in the multi-lakh range.

Watch Viral Video

Social media users debated whether Bangalore's high cost of living is inevitable or dependent on personal decisions as a result of the article.