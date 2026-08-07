Bengaluru RTO officials seized 263 unauthorised bike taxis during a citywide inspection drive across all 11 RTO offices. The crackdown targeted private two-wheelers used commercially through apps such as Rapido and Uber, leaving riders concerned.

The Karnataka Transport Department has intensified its crackdown on the illegal use of private two-wheelers, commonly known as white-board bikes, as commercial bike taxis in Bengaluru. During a special inspection drive conducted across the city, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials seized 263 unauthorised bike taxis operating without the required commercial permits. The action has sparked concern among bike taxi riders who depend on app-based services for their daily income, while auto and cab driver unions have welcomed the enforcement drive.

According to an official statement from the Additional Transport Commissioner, the operation was conducted across all 11 RTO offices in Bengaluru Urban district. The seized motorcycles were reportedly being used to provide app-based bike taxi services through platforms including Rapido and Uber.

Bike Taxi Drivers Anxious And Angry

The crackdown has left several bike taxi riders worried about their livelihoods and the financial burden of fines and vehicle seizures. Many riders depend on daily earnings from app-based services to support themselves and their families.

"We make about ₹800 to ₹900 a day. How are we supposed to pay thousands in fines when they seize our bikes without any warning? If the government really wants to stop this, they should just get the Rapido and Uber apps banned from the Play Store. Why trouble us poor drivers?" the riders said, expressing their frustration.

Auto And Cab Drivers Demand Action

Meanwhile, auto and cab drivers have been demanding a complete ban on bike taxi services in Bengaluru for a long time. Auto driver unions have also been calling for the implementation of a "One City, One Rate" policy and a permanent ban on bike taxis, which they argue pose a threat to their livelihoods.

The latest enforcement drive comes amid an ongoing dispute over the operation of app-based bike taxi services using private motorcycles. While transport authorities have stepped up action against the unauthorised commercial use of private vehicles, riders argue that the enforcement measures are affecting workers who rely on these platforms for their income.

For now, the crackdown has put bike taxi riders in a difficult position as the government moves to enforce transport regulations. The dispute also highlights the growing tension between regulatory authorities, app-based mobility platforms, traditional transport operators and gig workers in Bengaluru.