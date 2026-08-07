The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express is expected to undergo a trial run from August 11. The train will traverse the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section, featuring 57 tunnels, 226 bridges and 108 sharp curves in the Western Ghats.

The long wait for a direct Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru could soon come to an end, with the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway preparing to conduct a trial run on the route. The trial is expected to begin on August 11, although some reports suggest it could be postponed to between August 18 and 22 due to a recent landslide at Yedakumeri. The proposed service is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Bengaluru and the coastal region while offering passengers a faster and more convenient travel option.

Earlier, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna had announced that the Vande Bharat service on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route would be introduced by June. However, the challenging terrain along the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section has required detailed safety assessments before the service can be launched.

The section is a steep ghat stretch where conventional trains often require additional banker locomotives to negotiate the gradients. Railway authorities will therefore assess whether the modified Vande Bharat rake can safely operate on the demanding route.

A 20-coach Vande Bharat rake equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking technology for speed control has reportedly arrived from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The rake is currently stationed at Pandavapura station in Mandya district.

Trial Run To Test Challenging Ghat Section

The proposed trial run is significant as the railway line between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road passes through one of the most technically challenging sections of the Western Ghats.

Railway engineers are expected to assess the train's performance on steep gradients, through tunnels and across sharp curves. The route also includes numerous bridges and sections that are vulnerable to landslides, particularly during the monsoon.

The trial will help authorities determine whether the modified Vande Bharat train can safely negotiate the demanding terrain before regular commercial operations begin.

57 Tunnels, 226 Bridges And 108 Sharp Curves

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section is known for its scenic landscape and challenging railway infrastructure. The 55-km stretch has a steep gradient of 1 in 50 and includes 57 tunnels, 226 bridges and 108 sharp curves.

The route passes through the lush Western Ghats and is particularly vulnerable to landslides during periods of heavy rainfall. A landslide in the area in late July disrupted train services for three days, highlighting the operational challenges faced by railway authorities during the monsoon.

Proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Service

According to reports, the proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat service could be introduced by extending the existing Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat service, numbered 20645/20646.

Under the proposed arrangement, one train could depart from Bengaluru in the morning, reach Mangaluru by afternoon and continue towards Madgaon, reaching the destination by evening. In the opposite direction, the train could depart from Madgaon in the morning, reach Mangaluru by afternoon and arrive in Bengaluru by evening.

Reports suggest that two separate rakes could be used to operate the service in both directions.

Scenic Journey Through The Western Ghats

Once operational, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat service is expected to offer passengers not only improved connectivity but also one of the most scenic railway journeys in South India.

The route through the Western Ghats features dense forests, mist-covered valleys, waterfalls during the monsoon, deep gorges, bridges and numerous tunnels. The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section has long been regarded as one of the most spectacular railway stretches in southern India.

The proposed Vande Bharat service could therefore combine faster intercity connectivity with a scenic journey through the Western Ghats, making it an attractive option for both regular travellers and tourists.