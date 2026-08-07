Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has filed a suo motu case after finding over 250 unauthorised homestays in Hampi’s protected zones. More than 53 officials are under scrutiny over alleged lapses in regulating commercial activities.

The Karnataka Upa Lokayukta, Justice B Veerappa, has initiated action against alleged illegal commercial activities operating in and around Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Following an inspection, he has filed a suo motu case after reportedly finding more than 250 unauthorised homestays operating across the Core, Buffer and Peripheral Zones of the Hampi World Heritage Area. The action has raised serious questions over alleged violations of heritage protection regulations and the failure of officials to prevent unauthorised commercial activities in the protected area.

The Upa Lokayukta has issued notices to officials in Vijayanagara and Koppal districts, seeking written explanations over their alleged failure to stop the unauthorised activities.

53+ Officials Under The Scanner

Justice B Veerappa said the case involves more than 53 officials and covers personnel from various government departments and local bodies. The officials under scrutiny include Gram Panchayat staff as well as officers from GESCOM, the Revenue Department, the Tourism Department and the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA).

"The Supreme Court has given very clear directions that no unauthorised commercial activity should happen in Hampi's Core Zone. Yet, during my visit, I found many such illegal buildings operating," he said.

The Upa Lokayukta has directed officials to submit documents relating to permissions granted for commercial establishments in the heritage area. He also estimated that more than 500 unauthorised homestays, resorts, hotels, lodges and shops could be operating in and around Hampi.

Alleged Violations In Hampi Heritage Area

Hampi is protected under a framework aimed at preserving its archaeological, historical and cultural significance. The Upa Lokayukta has raised concerns over unauthorised commercial buildings, resorts and homestays allegedly operating in protected and buffer areas.

Justice B Veerappa visited Hampi on July 25 following several complaints regarding alleged illegal commercial activities. During the inspection, he questioned officials about the unauthorised homestays and other establishments operating in the protected area.

Officials reportedly informed him that at least 250 homestays were functioning without the mandatory approvals or licences from the concerned Gram Panchayats or HWHAMA.

The Upa Lokayukta questioned how such a large number of establishments could operate without the required legal permissions and sought details of the action taken by the authorities.

Gram Panchayats Under Scrutiny

A former senior HWHAMA official clarified that the authority does not have the power to approve homestays or other commercial establishments.

"We don't have any power to approve homestays or other commercial shops," the official said.

"The authority to permit homestays was given to the Gram Panchayats, based on orders from the District Collectors of Vijayanagara and Koppal," official added.

The official added that the issue of unauthorised homestays was widespread and that notices had previously been issued to the concerned establishments.

The latest action by the Upa Lokayukta has put several departments and local authorities under scrutiny over alleged lapses in regulating commercial activities in and around the Hampi World Heritage Area.