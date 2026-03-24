A 22-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru shared a video detailing her monthly 'Gen Z expenses,' which prioritize self-care and mental health. Her spending on therapy, massages, and personal grooming has gone viral, sparking a wide-ranging debate online about generational differences in financial priorities.

Living alone in a major city frequently requires its own set of decisions and priorities. Many young people now consider self-care to be an essential aspect of their daily lives, rather than a luxury. A 22-year-old lady from Bengaluru described how she handles her monthly spending. Her analysis of "Gen Z spending" instantly sparked conversation, particularly among older generations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The clip opens with the woman introducing her expenses, saying, “My Gen Z expenses as a 22-year-old girl living alone in Bengaluru. I buy myself flowers two to three times every month. That comes to around Rs 2,000."

She then discusses prioritising her mental health. "As my friends and family already know, I attend therapy for my mental health. That is a non-negotiable for me and costs around Rs 10,000 every month." She also discloses a little personal routine, saying, “Every Sunday, I treat myself to a brunch date. That's about Rs 2,000 every month.”

The woman goes on to describe how she devotes her weekends to self-care. "I spend my weekends getting massages and pedicures. That comes to almost Rs 5,000 each month." She adds that grooming is also a regular part of her regimen, noting, "Since we're talking about pedicures, I also get my nails done on a regular basis, which costs about Rs 3,000 per month."

She also spends on what she refers to as "calming items." "I spend on cosmetic items that manage my neurological system, which costs me approximately Rs 1,000 every month." She also invests in personal development tools. “I also invest in self-reflection tools, guided journals, gratitude planners, vision boards, and it all costs me around Rs 2,000 a month,” she added.

She explains her thinking behind it, saying, “I call these Gen Z expenses because for millennials, spending on yourself like this wasn’t common and often wasn’t accepted."

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

The video sparked a broad spectrum of opinions online. Some questioned her lifestyle, while others applauded her decisions.

One person commented, "That's how life without responsibilities looks." Another person said, "Thanks; at least millennials didn't need a therapist for mental health." They are strong enough to deal with any issue."

A person wrote, "And one final thing, lady... Millennials do spend on ourselves, but we are more attentive. We strike a balance between enjoyment and responsibility."

A other individual said, "Great that you are spending on yourself and encouraging self-love… but please don't bring down a whole generation."

At the same time, several users expressed support. Someone remarked, "I love this for you. People should spend more on themselves. "I wish I'd done most of these." Another remarked, "I love that you're enjoying life."