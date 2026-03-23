A viral video shows a man taking a rasgulla from a child's plate at a wedding, causing the child to cry. The incident, and the laughter from other guests, sparked an online debate, with many users criticizing the adults for their insensitivity and for humiliating the child.

An incident at a wedding polarised sentiments on the internet, with some feeling awful for a child who began weeping when someone grabbed a piece of rasgulla from his plate and ate it. In the footage released online, one can see this man uninvitedly grabbing the rasgulla and eating it while the child looks on in bewilderment and feels crushed within. The innocent youngster began to cry instantly.

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The clip was amusing to some, but it was also offensive to a group of social media users who thought it insulting to the little child, particularly when other wedding attendees began laughing. People slammed these individuals, claiming they had failed the child badly.

What appeared like a funny situation at first turned out to be a gloomy occasion for the kid. Even the child would have realised he could have eaten another rasgulla but what he was really upset about was the laughs that followed at his expense. Nobody stopped the man or told him it was improper for him to cause such a bother to a youngster.

One felt terrible for the youngster as his eyes welled up. His puzzled and unpleasant expression said volumes. The kid burst into tears as he realised he had lost his beloved delicacy and that others were ridiculing his grief.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

As the video of the child's reaction spread online, many voiced their dissatisfaction with the man who stole the rasgulla in the comments section. Objections were also voiced regarding others viewing and mocking the situation.

"He isn't sobbing over a rasgulla. He is crying because a group of adults are filming and mocking him at his expense," remarked one user. Someone person said, "It is not humorous at all. "Grown men acting so immaturely."

"Every adult present failed that young child badly. They don't know," stated another user.

It was heartbreaking to witness the innocent small child cry when someone took that rasgulla. The event was not about the rasgulla, but about making the youngster feel powerless and humiliated by others.