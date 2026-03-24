A Bengaluru woman named Silpa went viral after documenting her two-week experiment of walking home from her office to avoid the city's notorious traffic. Her Instagram post detailed the pros, like increased energy, and a humorous con of spending money on coconut water.

For two weeks, a Bengaluru woman exchanged roaring traffic and lengthy waits for a simple stroll home, documenting what happened. Silpa went viral after posting about her two-week experiment of walking from her office to her house every evening. She documented the experience on Instagram, explaining how she replaced her typical commute with a daily stroll to see whether it improved her routine.

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In the video, Silpa says, "So I resolved to walk from workplace to home every day for the last two weeks in Bengaluru. Google Maps estimated 38 minutes and 2.7 km, but it took much longer." Despite the somewhat longer travel, the modification yielded obvious results.

Her post has gone viral, especially among Bengaluru residents who frequently contend with clogged roads and unexpected commute times. For many people, even small routes might take much longer than expected, making walking an increasingly enticing option.

While not everyone has the advantage of living near to their employment, Silpa's experiment demonstrates how modest lifestyle adjustments may make a significant effect.

In her caption, she encouraged others to consider a similar routine if possible. “Evening walk > Bengaluru Traffic. Take that evening walk from your office (if you live nearby),” she wrote.

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Reflecting on the experience, she said, "The pros, I had a lot more energy than before. And I could easily reach my step goals. This struck a connection with many viewers, particularly in a city where lengthy hours in traffic may leave people exhausted."

However, the experiment was not without its eccentricities. Silpa laughed about an unanticipated negative, stating, "The downside, I spent 840 rupees on coconut waters."

Social Media Reactions

The video soon gained traction online, with many viewers sharing their emotions in the comments area. While some people found the concept useful and encouraging, others reacted with amusement.

One user commented, "Side hustle of IT employees." Another said, "Walking in Whitefield is much better than riding." A third person said, "This is so unique."

Several others indicated interest in trying the exercise themselves. One user said, "I found it interesting; I will definitely try it." Another person said, "This is so cool."