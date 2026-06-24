A technical issue on Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line during rush hour left thousands of commuters stranded. The disruption forced many to seek alternative transport, with viral videos showing people hitchhiking on trucks and lorries to get home. This incident has ignited a fresh debate about the city's public transportation infrastructure.

Bengaluru commuters faced a difficult evening after a technical issue on the Purple Line halted Namma Metro services during rush hour. Many office workers had to find creative methods to go home because many were stranded between stations and on congested roadways. Many switched to any mode of transportation they could find as lengthy lines formed outside stations. A new discussion over the city's transit infrastructure was sparked by videos posted on social media that showed stuck passengers leaping onto trucks and lorries to continue their journey.

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On Tuesday, June 23, a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station experienced a mechanical issue at around 6:32 p.m., causing a significant interruption to the Purple Line. Passengers at a number of stations, including Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College, Majestic, and Railway Station, were left stuck because it occurred during peak hours.

Teams from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) raced to the scene and began restoring service. Later, the agency said that although attempts were being made to restore regular operations, trains were operating on some portions of the route.

A commuter posted on X, “There was a huge sound in the last coach just as it entered the CubbonPark tunnel. The rear motor drives aren’t working and HVAC turns off often as the train picks up speed. Occasional jerks as train cruises after acceleration."

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Another user, shared pictures showing long queues of passengers waiting outside stations.

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Several clips shared online showed people struggling to get home after the disruption. One clip showed heavy traffic under a flyover while dozens of people sat inside an open truck.

Another clip showed commuters climbing onto a lorry with help from others standing below.

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Another user wrote, “Bengalureans hop on to a lorry after metro train serves were disrupted last night due to technical glitches. Hundreds were stranded at inside metro stations and streets. The technical issue has been fixed at 5 am today."

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Internet Reacts

As the clips spread online, users shared their views on the situation. “Hw many times something like this has happened in Bengaluru? Shd nt hv hppnd but unfortunately it has.. But what’s the situation in other states?? Horrific incidents than these hppn every single day.. Call out the govt there..," a user wrote.

Another said, “India has always been this way. We’ve jugaaded our way out of difficult situations and crisis. With some exceptions, we’ve never had a functioning reliable infra available in the developed world. Our centralized governing systems can’t handle the demand for reliable services."