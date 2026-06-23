A Bengaluru-based software developer shared a viral WhatsApp message from her landlord. After she requested a lease extension, the landlord responded with the famous Bollywood dialogue "Tussi na jao," urging her to stay long-term, which garnered sweet reactions online.

A Bengaluru-based software developer has taken to social media to share a heartwarming WhatsApp message from their landlord, leaving users pleasantly surprised. The tenant stated that she had originally intended to leave the flat by July, but after having trouble finding a new home, she contacted us to ask for an extension. She said that the owner answered with a famous Bollywood-inspired statement rather than a firm rejection or a demand for increased rent. The landlord is shown kindly urging them to remain for the long run in a snapshot of the communication that was preserved.

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“I had informed my landlord that I would be vacating by the end of July, but I couldn’t find a flat. So, I texted him asking if I could stay until September. This is what he replied,” Kritika Kumari, whose X bio says she works as a software developer in Zepto, tweeted.

The WhatsApp screenshot, purportedly from the landlord, reads, “Tussi na jao. Mai to chahta hun aap acche se long term Raho [Please don’t go. I want you to rent for a longer period of time].”

A Look At Viral Post

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Internet Reacts

Many people have responded to the message by calling the landlord "sweet."

"You won't get such a sweet landlord, don't go," someone wrote. "Damn, you're lucky!" wrote someone else.

"He is no longer a landlord, finding space in your life's cloud/dropbox/drive," said a third. "This is so sweet," said a fourth.

However, a few were sceptical. One such individual said, “He will show his true colours when you ask him for your deposit back.”

“It's good deeds which made him give this reply. Just like rare good landlords, finding and getting a good tenant is also something very rare. So if someone gets a nice tenant, they try to stick,” added another.