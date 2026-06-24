An Air India flight attendant, Vanshika Kataria, posted a viral video showing trash strewn across a plane's floor by passengers after a flight. She used the platform to make a plea for basic manners and mindfulness, requesting travelers to help keep the aircraft clean for the next flight and make the cleaning staff's job easier.

Basic etiquette should not be disregarded when flying, according to an Air India flight attendant who chastised passengers for leaving trash inside an aircraft after a journey. Flight attendant Vanshika Kataria posted a video of trash strewn on the plane's floor between seats on Instagram. Wrappers and other debris were seen in the video laying close to passenger seats following the plane's landing.

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The text overlaid on the video read, “Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can also afford some basic manners”. Kataria also shared the clip with a sharp caption that read, "Breaking news: The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded". In the comments section, Kataria clarified that her post was not meant to shame anyone, but was a request to passengers to be more mindful while travelling.

She wrote, “As cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone. Just a small request to all passengers: if you have wrappers, cups, tissues, or any waste, please keep it together and hand it over during the trash clearance round. These are simple manners that we should all follow and teach our children too. Also, our cleaning staff get very little time to prepare the aircraft for the next flight, and they work incredibly hard. A little effort from all of us can make their job much easier. Let's respect the people who work behind the scenes and keep our shared space clean and pleasant for everyone.”

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Internet Reacts

After the trip, a number of users reported dissatisfaction with the aircraft's state. A user remarked, "I feel people should have at least some basic sense and etiquette." One more person said, "I really feel bad for the crew members and ground staff." According to a third user, "Civic sense has become a myth now."

"And later, they'll blame the airline for it" was another response. The opinion was summed up by another user who said, "Literate on paper, uncivilised in behaviour."